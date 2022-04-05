Greater Utica Chamber celebrates 125 years

UTICA, NY - The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting at the Delta Hotel on Genesee Street Tuesday evening.
It was much more than a meeting though.
It was a celebration.
This is the Chamber’s 125th year in existence. It was incorporated in New York State in September of 1896 and has been helping local businesses grow ever since.
There was plenty of food and drink at their annual meeting, not to mention a little live entertainment.
More importantly though, says Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Puleo, after the past few years, there was a lot of catching up to do.
"Business leaders are able to network with each other, they're able to share best business practices and they're talking about challenges they're having in their businesses. Hiring is a big challenge right now for business owners. What are they doing to creatively recruit new talent, or fix supply chain demands? Business owners are able to really get together and share their experiences with each other".
The Chamber also announced that they would be bringing back their clam bake this summer, something they've done on and off over the years. What they’re really looking forward to though is the many ribbon cuttings this upcoming year as new businesses move into the area.