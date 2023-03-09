Griffo introduces bill that would allow certain sales tax exemptions for private ski facilities

New legislation introduced this week by Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-53, aims to give private ski facilities a financial boost.
State-owned ski centers like Belleayre, Gore and Whiteface mountains are exempt from paying state sales tax, but smaller, private facilities are not.
Griffo’s bill would help the privately owned ski areas, like Woods Valley in Westernville, by eliminating the sales tax on the purchase of energy-efficient lifts, snowmaking equipment and grooming equipment.
“New York State is home to many ski centers that attract visitors, support local and regional economies and are an important part of the communities in which they are located,” Sen. Griffo said. “In order to ensure their long-term sustainability, many privately-owned ski areas in New York, especially upstate, need to upgrade and maintain equipment and snowmaking systems. However, they may not be able to do so due to a variety of reasons, including financial constraints. My legislation will help these facilities by providing them with important relief that will help them to flourish for years to come.”
The legislation would also make snow production exempt from state sales and compensating use tax. That includes the fuel, gas, electricity and refrigeration used for its production. Currently, snow production is not eligible for a tax exemption under the definition of manufacturing because snow is not sold as a product. However, Griffo says the climate and business environment has changed in such a way that ski areas must make snow to remain viable in the industry.
The Budget and Revenue Committee is currently reviewing the bill.