Griffo, Senate Republican Conference reveal plan to make NY more affordable

Sen. Joseph Griffo and the Senate Republican Conference have introduced a plan that aims to make New York more affordable and expand economic opportunity to keep people in the state.
The plan includes cutting taxes, reducing the cost of living and improving the business climate.
Here is a breakdown of how the SRC plans to achieve these
Cut taxes by:
- Enacting a permanent, constitutional cap on runaway state spending;
- Repealing unfunded mandates that drive up local property taxes;
- Accelerating and expanding the Middle-Class Tax Cut;
- Requiring a 2/3 vote of the state legislature for any tax increase;
- Rejecting the Senate Democrats’ plans to dramatically increase gas, home heating, and everyday-living costs; and
- Temporarily suspending the state gas tax.
Reducing the cost of living by:
- Allowing localities the option to offer state sales tax holidays on essential goods and services;
- Advocating for and protecting the rights of property owners;
- Making childcare more affordable and available by examining costly regulations, expanding the Empire State Child Tax Credit and the dependent care credit, and increasing support for employer-provided early childhood education and care; and
- Mitigating the impact of the global energy crisis by providing nearly $300 million in energy tax relief.
Improving the state business climate by:
- Cutting red tape and burdensome regulations;
- Reducing taxes on small businesses;
- Reforming the way economic development is done in New York;
- Rejecting plans to ban natural gas hookups in construction;
- Slashing small businesses skyrocketing unemployment insurance tax rates by using federal pandemic relief funds to replenish the depleted unemployment insurance fund; and
- Capping unemployment taxes to protect businesses still struggling with pandemic recovery.
Griffo says he hopes the changes will keep residents in the state of New York.
"New Yorkers are fleeing the state at an alarming rate because they can't afford to live here,” Sen. Griffo said. “High taxes and other burdensome costs and regulations are preventing many New York residents from getting ahead. This plan offers an approach that would make the state more affordable, provide for much-needed tax relief, expand economic opportunities and curtail the continued population loss that we have witnessed over the years.”
Griffo also called last week for a complete repeal of the bail reform laws enacted in 2019 in an effort to make the state safer and curb the exodus.