Griffo, Senate Republican Conference reveal plan to make NY more affordable

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may occur. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&