Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Griffo, Senate Republican Conference reveal plan to make NY more affordable

  • Updated
  • 0

Sen. Joseph Griffo and the Senate Republican Conference have introduced a plan that aims to make New York more affordable and expand economic opportunity to keep people in the state.

The plan includes cutting taxes, reducing the cost of living and improving the business climate.

Here is a breakdown of how the SRC plans to achieve these

Cut taxes by:

  • Enacting a permanent, constitutional cap on runaway state spending;
  • Repealing unfunded mandates that drive up local property taxes;
  • Accelerating and expanding the Middle-Class Tax Cut;
  • Requiring a 2/3 vote of the state legislature for any tax increase;
  • Rejecting the Senate Democrats’ plans to dramatically increase gas, home heating, and everyday-living costs; and
  • Temporarily suspending the state gas tax.

Reducing the cost of living by:

  • Allowing localities the option to offer state sales tax holidays on essential goods and services;
  • Advocating for and protecting the rights of property owners;
  • Making childcare more affordable and available by examining costly regulations, expanding the Empire State Child Tax Credit and the dependent care credit, and increasing support for employer-provided early childhood education and care; and
  • Mitigating the impact of the global energy crisis by providing nearly $300 million in energy tax relief.

Improving the state business climate by:

  • Cutting red tape and burdensome regulations;
  • Reducing taxes on small businesses;
  • Reforming the way economic development is done in New York;
  • Rejecting plans to ban natural gas hookups in construction;
  • Slashing small businesses skyrocketing unemployment insurance tax rates by using federal pandemic relief funds to replenish the depleted unemployment insurance fund; and
  • Capping unemployment taxes to protect businesses still struggling with pandemic recovery.

Griffo says he hopes the changes will keep residents in the state of New York.

"New Yorkers are fleeing the state at an alarming rate because they can't afford to live here,” Sen. Griffo said. “High taxes and other burdensome costs and regulations are preventing many New York residents from getting ahead. This plan offers an approach that would make the state more affordable, provide for much-needed tax relief, expand economic opportunities and curtail the continued population loss that we have witnessed over the years.”

Griffo also called last week for a complete repeal of the bail reform laws enacted in 2019 in an effort to make the state safer and curb the exodus.

