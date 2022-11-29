Herkimer County seeking public input on hazard mitigation plan updates

The Herkimer County Office of Emergency Services is updating the county’s hazard mitigation plan from 2017 and is seeking input from the community during the process.
The Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan helps communities assess and reduce the risk of significant impacts from natural disasters or other hazards. The plan also allows the county to be eligible for funding from FEMA if necessary.
The planning team hopes to involve the entire community in the update process, including local businesses, nonprofits and residents.
In an effort to get the public’s feedback, the county has posted an anonymous Public Preparedness Survey, which can be completed online here.
For more information on the plan updates, click here.