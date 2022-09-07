Herkimer County Working Solutions holding recruitment events with local employers

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer County Working Solutions is helping local employers hire workers by hosting weekly recruitment events.
Each Thursday, a different employer will be at the Working Solutions office on Prospect Street from 10 a.m. to noon to meet with prospective employees.
Wolfspeed will be at the first recruitment event on Sept. 8. The company is looking to hire equipment engineers and technicians. Engineers must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or a related field and technicians should have associate’s or bachelor’s degrees.
“Moving forward we will be having all ranges of employers with entry-level positions all the way up to whatever they are looking for and you know there are a lot of positions out there and a lot of employers looking,” said Karin Piseck, manager at Herkimer County Working Solutions.
For more information or help with resume building ahead of the hiring events, call Working Solutions at 315-867-1400.
Recruitment events will continue through at least mid-October.