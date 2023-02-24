Herkimer Housing Authority awarded $260K in federal funding for public housing upgrades

The Herkimer Housing Authority has been awarded nearly $260,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to modernize public housing.
More than $838 million was awarded to 39 housing authorities across the state.
The money, which is provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, is meant to support large-scale improvement projects like roof replacements, upgrades to make heating systems more energy efficient and the installation of water conservation measures.
“HUD’s capital funding for public housing authorities is a lifeline that provides resources for necessary maintenance and repairs so that residents’ homes are safe,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Public Housing Authorities count on this funding to make repairs and ensure the preservation of subsidized housing for the families that need it most.”
The Norwich Housing Authority also received more than $303,000.