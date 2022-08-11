Hochul signs legislation to draw manufacturers to New York following passing of CHIPS and Science Act

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Thursday legislation that will supplement the federal CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which promotes the domestic production of semiconductors.
The Green CHIPS legislation will help the state conform to the federal requirements and encourage semiconductor manufacturers, like Wolfspeed in Marcy, to build or expand in New York.
Hochul says the bill is a $3 billion investment that will help create 500 new jobs per project and lower greenhouse gas emissions related to chip production.
"New York is poised to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing — and as always, we're doing it in the cleanest, greenest way possible," Hochul said. "This transformative legislation, in addition to longstanding investments in this industry and bipartisan action from the federal government, takes a significant step forward in creating jobs and sparking economic growth in New York. If you're looking for a high-tech job or trying to relocate your business, there's no better place than New York State."
Green CHIPS will provide incentives, in the form of tax credits, which will vary based on how many jobs will be created and the size of the company investment. Projects must result in at least $15 of private investment for every $1 of state investment.
The bill ensures:
- At least 500 new jobs and at least $3 billion in qualified investment over a 10-year term. Projects in good standing can then enter a second 10-year term with at least 500 more new jobs and $3 billion more in qualified investment above and beyond the first phase.
- An approved clean energy plan that mitigates the project's GHG emissions and other environmental impacts.
- Significant investment in workforce and community development, including training and education benefits and programs to expand employment opportunity for economically disadvantaged individuals.
- Prevailing wage rates for project construction.
- Job creation and investment milestones must be met before claiming any tax credits, in line with the Excelsior Tax Credit Program's pay-for-performance model.