Investing in the Future: Oriskany Company Expands Manufacturing Facility

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Giotto Enterprises is investing in the future with a $5-million expansion project.
The President and CEO of Giotto Enterprises, Frank Giotto, cut the ribbon on their newly expanded $1.5 million manufacturing facility today.
According to the company's website, "Giotto Enterprises is a group of seven companies united by common ownership, which provides consistent manufacturing leadership, quality and value for the fiber-optic industry. The 'flagship' company of Giotto Enterprises is Fiber Instrument Sales, Inc., established in 1985 and located in Oriskany, N.Y."
The company has grown over the years to be one of the leading fiber optics companies in the world.
Some of the machinery in this new facility cost over a million dollars.
Fiber Instrument Sales produces the fiber that's used to provide customers with internet, cable and telephone service.
"We see a big growth spurt taking place in the next five years," Giotto said.
"We, for the past 38 years, have been aggressively investing in the technology, and we've been rewarded, so I guess we go forward with confidence," he added.
Other parts of the multi-million-dollar expansion include a new storage and manufacturing building.
Fiber Instrument Sales is currently hiring.