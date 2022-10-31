 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jaguar Land Rover partners with Wolfspeed for electric vehicle technology

  • Updated
  • 0
Wolfspeed in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Wolfspeed announced a new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover Monday to supply the company with silicon carbide semiconductors for its new line of electric vehicles.

The semiconductors will be manufactured at Wolfspeed’s Marcy facility and will be used in the vehicles’ inverter, which manages the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors, which increases powertrain efficiency and extends driving ranges.

The first Range Rovers with this technology will be available in 2024 and in the new all-electric Jaguars will be on the market in 2025.

Wolfspeed already works with Jaguar Land Rover to supply the Jaguar TCS Racing team with silicon carbide technology.

The new partnership is part of the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program, which ensures Wolfspeed will supply the technology for future electric vehicles to companies in the program. General Motors also participates in the same program with Wolfspeed.

This agreement is part of Jaguar Land Rover's new Reimagine strategy, in which the company aims to become carbon neutral by 2039.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you