Lacking lawyers: District attorneys experiencing severe drought of job applicants

District attorneys office have not been immune to the hiring struggles facing most industries over the past few years.
"You know, I keep hearing crime's not going up. It is!" says exasperated Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara.
Exasperated because, while the number of crimes is increasing, the number of those willing to prosecute the ones accused of committing those crimes is down.
"We've had...no interest at all," says Otsego County District Attorney, John Muehl. "I have not received a resume and cover letter since November 2019."
And it's not just in Central New York.
"I think the last time I looked on the New York State Bar Association website, or the New York State Prosecutors website, every single county in the state is looking for an assistant district attorney. At least one," says DA Muehl.
Locally, district attorneys have pushed to raise starting salaries for their assistant district attorneys. It's $72,000-$73,000 a year in Oneida County, $77,000-$87,000 in Otsego County, and $92,277 in Herkimer County, where the applicant pool is so dry, DA, Jeff Carpenter is asking the county legislature to get rid of the residency requirement and allow new hires to live in counties that border Herkimer County. While the starting salaries have gone up, are they enough?
"I know many of my assistants have debt loads of between $150- $250,000," says McNamara.
McNamara did the math.
"Before they even bought any new clothes and before they went out and had any form of entertainment, whether it was dinner or go out with their friends, they were already negative," says DA McNamara.
As for why the lack of interest they can only guess.
"Between the bail reform and raise the age and more importantly, discovery, that's just crushed this job. Most of the job isn't even being a prosecutor anymore. It's about pushing papers," says DA McNamara.
Otsego County is also trying to change the residency requirement. The drought of new applicants will likely cause DA Muehl, to alter his plans to retire at the end of his term, in December.
"It's very likely to affect my plans, simply because at this point, if I were to lose even a part-time assistant prior to hiring a part timer, we would not be able to get our work done."