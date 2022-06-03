 Skip to main content
Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

  • Updated
Cryptocurrency Mining Moratorium

FILE - The Greenidge Generation bitcoin mining facility, in a former coal plant by Seneca Lake in Dresden, New York, is shown in this photo from Nov. 29, 2021. A milestone measure that would tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The bill approved early Friday, June 3, 2022, by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptomining. The plant also produces power for the state's electricity grid. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Legislature has approved a milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations that burn fossil fuels.

The Senate approved the bill early Friday. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for consideration. Supporters praise it as the first bill of its kind. It would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for what's called proof-of-work cryptomining.

Proof-of-work is the blockchain-based algorithm some cryptocurrencies use. Environmentalists say cryptomining operations that burn natural gas threaten the state’s ability to meet climate goals.

Supporters of cryptocurrency say the measure would crimp economic development.

