Large Hiring Expo at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. -- It was recently announced that there would be a $370 million investment in the Turning Stone Evolution, which is described as the facility's largest expansion in its history.

In preparation for that historic development, the Oneida Indian Nation announced that it will be expanding its workforce.

The Nation is expected to hire hundreds of new positions at the Turning Stone Hiring Expo on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Event Center.

A new entertainment venue named NY Rec & Social Club (formerly LAVA Nightclub) is preparing for a December opening. New job opportunities will be opening there.

"The Turning Stone Evolution will also include a new Conference Center that will double the resort’s existing convention and meeting spaces, a brand-new 250-room hotel, and new dining options from Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team," a release stated.

Available part- and full-time positions include cooks, cashiers, table games dealers, beverage servers, sports book writers, massage therapists, restaurant managers and more.

There will be on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates.

For more information on the event, click here.

It's recommended that those who'd like to attend the expo register at the link above.