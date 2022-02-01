Legal battle brewing in downtown Utica hospital footprint

UTICA, N.Y. -- Before the healing can begin, a legal battle might have to be fought, in the downtown Utica hospital footprint.
"Brewing legal issue is that if the IDA moves forward to take the property through eminent domain. That would be a legal battle. We intend to oppose that," says Michael Licata, of Bowers Development.
Bowers Development is under contract to buy the central acre and the building where 411 Columbia Street, the O'Brien Plumbing building, now sits, from its private owner. They want to build a medical office building on the property.
"They agreed to have a public hearing and to pursue and examine an eminent domain procedure, so that's why we are saying this is not an appropriate use of eminent domain and we are going to oppose this in every possible fashion," says Licata, adding that if the Oneida County Industrial Development Agency facilitates the taking of the property by eminent domain, MVHS would then lease it to Central Utica Builders, or, "CUB", an entity that also wants to build a medical office building on the site.
Licata says Bowers Development will take legal action if eminent domain is used to take the property. He says he doesn't see how it could be argued that it's necessary for the public good, when Bowers plans to build the same thing: a medical office building.
Officials with MVHS say they don't see themselves partnering with Bowers Development.
"With any building project, you vet a number of different people to determine who is the best partner to work with," says Bob Scholefield, Executive VP of Real Estate and Facilities for MVHS. "Two different parties talked about developing, we chose the one we thought was a better fit for MVHS."
"They're not developers, they're cardiologists. We own and develop over a million square feet of space. Medical office space is nothing new," says Licata. "If they vote to move forward and pursue taking this property through eminent domain, now it's a legal battle."
There's a public hearing on March 3.