Little Falls reveals plans to transform downtown using $10 million DRI funding

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Little Falls was awarded $10 million in state funding last year through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and Mayor Mark Blask joined Gov. Kathy Hochul Monday to unveil the eight projects that will be funded using the money.
The city plans to transform the downtown area along Main Street and replace the canopy to make it easier to travel, shop and dine downtown.
Here’s how the funding will be distributed:
Creating Affordable Senior Housing - DRI Award: $2,500,000
- Renovation of the M&T building will create senior housing, amenities for the residents, and commercial space, while maintaining the existing bank.
Enhancing Connectivity of Seeley Street - DRI Award: $1,800,000
- Transform Seeley Street into a bicycle and pedestrian waterfront walkway by repaving the existing roadway and installing lighting and guide rails. This will connect Canal Place to Moss Island and the historic Lock 17.
Modernizing and Replacing the Iconic Main Street Canopy - DRI Award: $1,670,000
- Redesign and modernize the iconic Main Street Canopy while retaining and preserving its historic character. Creating continuity of the canopy will benefit all businesses and visitors.
Improving Main Street Streetscape - DRI Award: $1,600,000
- Improve the streetscape along the length of Main Street by including a separated two-way bike lane from Albany to Ann Street, green infrastructure between Ann and School Street, and repaving of the entire corridor.
Renovating Vacant Facility and Expand Public Access to Waterfront - DRI Award $640,000
- Renovating a former hydroelectric facility into a vibrant space with offices for STEAM anchor tenants, a multipurpose community space, and a hub for film and movie production.
Establishing a Downtown Little Falls Fund to Support Small Business Development - DRI Award $600,000
- Support smaller scale projects through the Downtown Little Falls Grant Fund such as façade improvements, signage, lighting, murals, and energy efficiency upgrades.
Enhancing Community Access and Use of the Little Falls Library - DRI Award $500,000
- Increase accessibility of the Little Falls library with a new elevator shaft and elevator and transform its underutilized third floor into community spaces for counseling, GED prep, tutoring.
Increasing High-Quality Childcare and Community Services - DRI Award $390,000
- Expand the Little Falls Youth & Family Center at its 45 Furnace Street location to increase the capacity of its existing childcare facility and redevelop the 524 E. Main Street location to accommodate an emergency childcare facility.
"Beyond grateful to Governor Hochul and Secretary of State Rodriguez. As the second smallest city in the state we appreciate Governor Hochul always looking out for the smaller communities. We look forward to improving the downtown district and making Little Falls an even more vibrant area to live and visit,” said Blask.
New York’s DRI program awards funding to help cities improve their downtown areas to attract visitors and make the quality of life better for residents. Utica, Rome and Oneonta were also awarded $10 million in DRI funding in previous years.