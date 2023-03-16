Local chambers of commerce meet to network, share ideas

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of local chambers of commerce and community groups met at Hart’s Hill Inn on Thursday to network and share ideas.
The Genesis Group organized the “Lunch and Learn” to provide a forum for representatives from six different counties to share overviews of their organizations and what they’re doing to help grow the local economy.
Ray Durso, executive director of The Genesis Group, says this gives the members an opportunity to learn from each other.
“That is really the focus, sharing, learning the value of each of these organizations. So, there’s a chamber of commerce that’s here from Booneville. What can they learn from a chamber in commerce in Rome? What can the chamber of commerce in Clinton learn from Oneonta?” Durso said. “It’s all about networking, sharing; not only how we can help each other as organizations, but our businesses who rely on resources from our chambers of commerce.”
The Genesis Group organizes events like these each month. To learn more about upcoming events, click here.