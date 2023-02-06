Local prices hovering around same average as this time last year

Gas prices in New York have decreased about 2 cents over the past week.
According to AAA, the average price of regular gas in the state was $3.55 on Monday.
In the Utica area, the average is a bit higher at $3.61, but is also down 2 cents from last week.
While prices are up about 10 cents from last month, they are about the same this time last year, when the state average was $3.58 and the local average was $3.63.
OPEC decided last week to maintain current production levels without making any cuts and officials from AAA say that has contributed to the drop in prices. However, America adding more than half a million jobs in January may lead to more demand and higher prices, according to AAA.
The national average on Monday was $3.47.