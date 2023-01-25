 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet late this afternoon or early this evening, before
changing to all rain overnight. Downslope winds off the
Catskills may diminish snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas
of Otsego and Delaware Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lyons Falls gets $2.25M for redevelopment efforts through New York Forward program

  • Updated
  • 0
New York Forward

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. – The village of Lyons Falls in Lewis County has been awarded $2.25 million in the first round of New York Forward grants.

The New York Forward grant program mimics the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which awards funding to areas for economic development projects. The new program focuses on providing money to smaller, rural communities.

While the village has suffered economic loss from the closure of the Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Mill, recent public and private investments have spurred redevelopment in the area.

The village plans to build on the revitalization efforts by increasing tourism opportunities along the Moose and Black rivers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you