Making soon-to-be former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more attractive to developers

MVHS has partnered with the city of Utica and MV EDGE to make the soon-to-be-former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more appealing to potential developers, because no one wants a vacant building that size in the city, and MVHS says they're committed to making sure that doesn't happen.
"We're not going to expect a developer to come in here and share the burden of everything because the return on the investment wouldn't be there," says Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri. "In order to have a user down the road, you have to have some of the information this RFP is going provide. That's the most important thing. What's the cost for demolition? What's the environmentals? What's the time frame? What's the buy-in from the city? Buy-in from the state? What's the buy-in from MVHS? We have to come to this dance with a future developer."
MVHS, the city of Utica and MV EDGE joined together to put all that information in the RFP...request for proposals....for the soon-to-be-former hospital. The mayor says this could present an exciting opportunity.
"We don't have land. We don't have developable land. And I think this could create a great opportunity to continue the growth we have seen over the past 12 years," says Mayor Palmieri.
The Mayor says since the building sits in the middle of a residential area, those residents' voices will be part of the reuse conversation. Mvhs hinted toward one reuse, in particular.
"Recently, the state of New York indicated that they want to increase housing in the state by 80,000 units over the next number of years. Part of that rationale is to do so in cities. Especially in areas where there are buildings that have not been used or have been abandoned, which this one will be shortly. So I believe this campus fits very well into that discussion at the state level," said Bob Scholefield, VP for Real Estate and Facilities.
MVHS officials say nothing new to report on reuse of St. Luke's. The new Wynn Hospital is scheduled to open later this year.