Mobile sports betting in NY generates more than $500 million in tax revenue in less than a year

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester, N.H., Dec. 30, 2019. New York state's gaming commission announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators, including Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive, have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)