Mobile sports betting in NY generates more than $500 million in tax revenue in less than a year

New York State has surpassed half a billion dollars in revenue from mobile sports betting over the past 10 months since it was legalized in January, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The state has collected $542 million in wagering taxes through the end of October, more than any other state in the country. That added to $200 million in licensing fees has brought in more than $740 million in revenue.
"By bringing sports wagering to New York, we have not only opened the door to responsible entertainment for millions of sports fans, but we have also brought in significant revenue to support schools, as well as youth sports, while implementing important safeguards to help those who need it," said Hochul. "I'm proud of the work that has been done to secure our state's top position in mobile sports wagering, and I am excited to continue the trend as we secure hundreds of millions of dollars to support programs that will improve the lives of New Yorkers."
The state collected a record $73 million in sports wagering tax revenue in September, breaking its own record of $63 million set in January. According to Hochul, the highest sports wagering tax revenue generated outside of New York was in Pennsylvania at $19 million in November of 2021.
More than 11 million accounts have been created since sports betting launched in January, according to data from GeoComply, a firm that ensures geolocation requirements are met when sports betting.