Mohawk Valley awarded $2.8 million to support freight rail improvements

The Mohawk Valley Region is getting more than $2.8 million from the state for various projects to improve freight rail infrastructure.
The grants come from the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program and are administered by the state Department of Transportation.
The money supports track and bridge rehabilitation, capacity expansion, clean energy rail equipment and expansions in freight yards and seaport facilities.
Here is how the funding is being allocated in the Mohawk Valley:
Mohawk, Adirondack & Northern Railroad Corporation: $1.18 million
- For rehabilitation of its Utica Yard and Lyons Falls mainline tracks, including new ties, switch timbers, stone and surfacing.
Griffiss Local Development Corporation: $1.02 million
- For enhancing service reliability by replacing ties, switch tie sets and ballasts in the Griffiss Yard and along sidings.
Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society: $661,000
- $460,000 will go toward the rehabilitation and expansion of the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad.
- $201,000 toward the replacement of locomotive wheels.
"The infrastructure projects funded with these grants will further fuel our economic comeback with new construction jobs, while making regional economies more competitive in the long term and enhancing the movement of commodities in an environmentally sustainable way," said Governor Hochul. "As New York leads the nation in its efforts to combat climate change, we will continue to prioritize funding for initiatives that promote economic growth in a responsible manner while mitigating threats to our environment."
The state has awarded more than $76 million to support nearly 40 total projects statewide.
See a full list of projects by region below: