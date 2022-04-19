Mohawk Valley awarded more than $50 million for water improvement projects

Several local municipalities are getting part of $638 million in grant funding from the Environmental Facilities Corporation to upgrade water infrastructure.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says this is the largest amount awarded through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.
More than $52 million was distributed throughout the Mohawk Valley alone, saving the region around $165 million.
The following municipalities are also getting an additional 25% federal subsidy to cover roughly 50% of the total project cost.
- Village of Herkimer: $9.9 million for a sanitary sewer system inflow/infiltration investigation
- Sylvan Beach: $14.5 million for WWTP upgrade/priority 2 improvements
- City of Utica: $613,000 for a combined sewer overflow control project
See the full list of projects and funding awarded below: