 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Northern Wayne and
Susquehanna counties. In New York, Broome, Delaware, Otsego,
Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs will be more susceptible to being blown down due to the
coating of heavy, wet snow due the Monday night snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mohawk Valley awarded more than $50 million for water improvement projects

  • Updated
  • 0
Water projects

Several local municipalities are getting part of $638 million in grant funding from the Environmental Facilities Corporation to upgrade water infrastructure.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says this is the largest amount awarded through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.

More than $52 million was distributed throughout the Mohawk Valley alone, saving the region around $165 million.

The following municipalities are also getting an additional 25% federal subsidy to cover roughly 50% of the total project cost.

  • Village of Herkimer: $9.9 million for a sanitary sewer system inflow/infiltration investigation
  • Sylvan Beach: $14.5 million for WWTP upgrade/priority 2 improvements
  • City of Utica: $613,000 for a combined sewer overflow control project

See the full list of projects and funding awarded below:

Mohawk Valley water projects

Recommended for you