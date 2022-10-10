Mohawk Valley gas prices on decline as statewide average goes up

While average gas prices across the state are up slightly from last week, prices in the Mohawk Valley are continuing to decrease.
On Monday, statewide gas prices were $3.63 a gallon, on average, compared to $3.59 a week ago.
However, in the Utica-Rome area, average prices are down 3 cents sitting at $3.72.
Here are the average prices by county:
- Oneida County: $3.70
- Herkimer County: $3.81
- Otsego County: $3.81
National gas prices were also up 12 cents from last week on Monday with AAA reporting an average of $3.91.