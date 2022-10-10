 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected
across the rural, elevated valleys where skies remain clear.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Mohawk Valley gas prices on decline as statewide average goes up

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices

While average gas prices across the state are up slightly from last week, prices in the Mohawk Valley are continuing to decrease.

On Monday, statewide gas prices were $3.63 a gallon, on average, compared to $3.59 a week ago.

However, in the Utica-Rome area, average prices are down 3 cents sitting at $3.72.

Here are the average prices by county:

  • Oneida County: $3.70
  • Herkimer County: $3.81
  • Otsego County: $3.81

National gas prices were also up 12 cents from last week on Monday with AAA reporting an average of $3.91.

Recommended for you