More than $6 million awarded to local development projects in latest round of REDC initiative

Five local development projects will receive funding through the latest round of awards from the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.
More than $24 million was awarded to 28 projects across the state through capital grants and tax credits.
The local projects include:
Herkimer County
Rehabilitation of the Duofold Building: $3.5 million
- Two local firms plan to do a full historical restoration of the property. The first two floors will be used as commercial space and the top floors will become apartments.
Herkimer Diamond Mines KOA resort expansion: $400,000
- KOA will expand to include more themed “glamping” cabins and tents, as well as RV sites, a welcome center and spaces for other recreational activities.
Oneida County
Renovation of former Boston store in Utica: $650,000
- Updates will be made to preserve parts of the original 1940s Art Deco façade while also making modern updates.
New Kelberman Center Promise Preschool Center: $600,000
- The Kelberman Center’s Promise Preschool Center for children with autism will move to a vacant building on Daedalian Drive in Griffiss Business and Technology Park.
Hotel Street redevelopment in Utica: $1 million
- Three connected buildings on Hotel Street will be redeveloped into mixed-use properties with commercial space and apartments.
Since its inception, the REDC initiative has awarded more than $7.7 billion to development projects statewide.