More than $6 million awarded to local development projects in latest round of REDC initiative

  • Updated
Duofold property

Five local development projects will receive funding through the latest round of awards from the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.

More than $24 million was awarded to 28 projects across the state through capital grants and tax credits.

The local projects include:

Herkimer County

Rehabilitation of the Duofold Building: $3.5 million

  • Two local firms plan to do a full historical restoration of the property. The first two floors will be used as commercial space and the top floors will become apartments.

Herkimer Diamond Mines KOA resort expansion: $400,000

  • KOA will expand to include more themed “glamping” cabins and tents, as well as RV sites, a welcome center and spaces for other recreational activities.

Oneida County

Renovation of former Boston store in Utica: $650,000

  • Updates will be made to preserve parts of the original 1940s Art Deco façade while also making modern updates.

New Kelberman Center Promise Preschool Center: $600,000

  • The Kelberman Center’s Promise Preschool Center for children with autism will move to a vacant building on Daedalian Drive in Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

Hotel Street redevelopment in Utica: $1 million

  • Three connected buildings on Hotel Street will be redeveloped into mixed-use properties with commercial space and apartments.

Since its inception, the REDC initiative has awarded more than $7.7 billion to development projects statewide.

