MV EDGE hopes billions in federal funds will help lure business to Marcy nano site

Mohawk Valley Edge is currently talking to several companies about possibly putting semiconductor related facilities at Marcy Nano.
"We are talking to a number of companies. Whether any of them land here is yet to be determined," says MV EDGE President Steven DiMeo.
Some have done more than talk.
"We've had a number of discussion with companies, some of whom have come here to kick the tires. That's good. That's promising,” says DiMeo.
Money talks, and soon, DiMeo hopes billions of dollars in federal Chips Act funding will be shouting "build in Marcy!" to semiconductor businesses looking to start up or expand.
“That legislation, which has bipartisan support and is expected to be passed and signed into law, would appropriate $52 billion of funding to stimulate more on-shoring of the semiconductor industry, so that has generated considerable interest on the part of a number of companies," says DiMeo.
That kind of money is likely to flip the switch from contemplation to construction. And Marcy Nano is ready to meet that need.
“Right now the market is so hot, there is no existing fab capacity to be purchased," said DiMeo.
“We have a site that's truly a plug & play site, all the infrastructure's in place, all the permitting's in place,” said DiMeo.
DiMeo hopes the legislation will pass in April, freeing up billions to propel the semiconductor industry to expand. And he hopes edge will secure build back better funding to develop flex space on the site to support supply chain businesses, too. When asked if he hoped to see a company commit by the end of the year, he said "I'm always an optimist here. I've been an optimist for 20 years."