MV EDGE president: New Micron facility in Syracuse a win for all of CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- "Tiny, but powerful," said Micron Technology CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, holding up a tiny chip while speaking in Syracuse Tuesday. "Powerful and at the heart of nearly every computing system from the cell phone in your pocket to the driver safety system in your car."
And Micron Technology is going to make the memory and storage semiconductors in Clay, just north of Syracuse. A $100 billion investment over the next 20 years bringing 50,000 New York jobs, but had zero chance of coming to Oneida County.
"End of the day, our site was not big enough. They're looking at a 12,1300-acre site for a full build out, which is 40 football lengths, so, we're about a third of the size what they were looking for," says MV EDGE President Steve DiMeo.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the announcement in Syracuse Tuesday called it magical and transformative. DiMeo says this is still a win for Oneida County.
"It's not often you have a $100 billion investment happen in your backyard," says DiMeo. "This is as good for the Utica-Rome area as it is for the Syracuse area. We really are one labor shed."
DiMeo says the Clay plant will make Marcy Nano even more attractive. Coupled with state and federal incentives for the semiconductor industry, Oneida County's first chip fab plant won't be a lone Wolfspeed for long.
"This has the potential for helping to boost population, keep people local here, bring in other synergistic...we are very confident Marcy Nanocenter site will be fully built out," says DiMeo.
Micron Technology plans to start site work in Clay next year and begin building the mega fab in 2024.