National Grid reminds customers of assistance programs ahead of potentially costly winter

National Grid is warning customers that prices will likely be higher than normal this winter.
Company officials say that natural gas customers could pay about $260 more, on average, and electric customers about $20 more from November through March.
The company offers bill management programs and other options to help those in need, like the Energy Affordability Program. The state also offers a one-time electric and gas bill credit program, along with the Home Energy Assistance Program.
For more information on bill help through National Grid, click here.