National Grid reminds customers of assistance programs ahead of potentially costly winter

  • Updated
Winter heating

National Grid is warning customers that prices will likely be higher than normal this winter.

Company officials say that natural gas customers could pay about $260 more, on average, and electric customers about $20 more from November through March.

The company offers bill management programs and other options to help those in need, like the Energy Affordability Program. The state also offers a one-time electric and gas bill credit program, along with the Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information on bill help through National Grid, click here.

