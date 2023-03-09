New $25 million mixed-use complex coming to Utica's Bagg's Square

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Garden Corporation (MVGC) is planning to build a mixed-use complex in Utica’s Bagg’s Square district.
The Urban Renewal Agency accepted an offer from MVGC to purchase several properties on Liberty Street for the project, totaling about 90,000 square feet of space.
The $25 million multi-story residential and retail development will be beside the new Utica University Nexus Center.
“We are excited to continue the vertical integration of the Adirondack Bank Center, Utica University Nexus Center, and the sports & entertainment district as a whole within Bagg’s Square,” said Rob Esche, CEO of MVGC. “This is another pivotal step forward towards the revitalization and regeneration of downtown Utica.”
The complex will feature apartments for both permanent and temporary residents as well as retail space on the lower floors.
There will also be an adjoining parking lot with the Utica University Nexus Center.