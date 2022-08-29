 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New distribution center coming to Schuyler Business Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Schuyler Business Park

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 52,000-square-foot Home Depot Distribution Center is coming to the Schuyler Business Park, according to the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency.

The $9 million project includes the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping the building with 15 dock doors, 50 automobile stalls and 34 box truck stalls.

The facility will be constructed on an 11-acre parcel on Andrew Usky Sr. Drive.

Home Depot joins the two other facilities in the business park, Pepsi and The Fountainhead Group.

“This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area,” said John Piseck, CEO of the Herkimer County IDA.

Site work will begin this fall with construction slated to start in the spring of 2023.

Recommended for you