New distribution center coming to Schuyler Business Park

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 52,000-square-foot Home Depot Distribution Center is coming to the Schuyler Business Park, according to the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency.
The $9 million project includes the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping the building with 15 dock doors, 50 automobile stalls and 34 box truck stalls.
The facility will be constructed on an 11-acre parcel on Andrew Usky Sr. Drive.
Home Depot joins the two other facilities in the business park, Pepsi and The Fountainhead Group.
“This is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area,” said John Piseck, CEO of the Herkimer County IDA.
Site work will begin this fall with construction slated to start in the spring of 2023.