New FAA approval will allow for advanced drone testing at NUAIR in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) can now be flown beyond visual line of sight following approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is big news for New York’s drone test site in Rome.
NUAIR, which operates the site, can now fly the entire 50 miles along New York’s drone corridor, which stretches from Syracuse International Airport to Griffiss International Airport in Rome, without visual observers.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says this will help unlock the full potential and economic advantage of commercial drone operations, including cargo and passenger transport.
The state is also providing NUAIR with an additional $21 million in funding from the CNY Rising Upstate Revitalization Initiative to continue to develop the corridor by building infrastructure, developing the workforce and keeping up with industry advancements.
"Our goal is really to develop the infrastructure to safely integrate UAS into the national airspace, creating a digital twin of this entire environment,” said Ken Stewart, CEO of NUAIR.
The UAS test site in Rome, which is owned by Oneida County, is one of only seven FAA-designated sites in the country to test and develop new drone technology.
NUAIR is also working with Canadian company, VPorts, to develop an international Advanced Air Mobility Corridor between Syracuse and Quebec.