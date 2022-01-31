 Skip to main content
New Hartford restaurant Bella Cucina to close its doors for good

NEW HARTFORD, NY – A longtime local eatery has announced that they will soon be closing their doors.

Bella Cucina, a local staple for more than 20 years, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing in March.

In a message to their customers, owners Tony and Chris Lupino write, “After 20 years of developing treasured relationships, we have decided to move onto a new chapter of our lives and close the business. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for choosing us to be part of your lives”.

