Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

New York families on public assistance will get extra one-time payment this month

  Updated
  • 0
Parents and children

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York families on public assistance will be getting some more money this month if they have at least one child 17 or under living in their households.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says one-time payments of $250 will go to about 112,000 households throughout the state starting on May 14.

Hochul says the payments are meant to help families catch up on bills, pay housing expenses and buy food.

The money is from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and will be distributed through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

OTDA will notify those who are eligible and issue the payments directly to the recipients’ EBT accounts.

A total of $28 million in pandemic funding has been allocated to cover these payments.

