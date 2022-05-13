New York families on public assistance will get extra one-time payment this month

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York families on public assistance will be getting some more money this month if they have at least one child 17 or under living in their households.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says one-time payments of $250 will go to about 112,000 households throughout the state starting on May 14.
Hochul says the payments are meant to help families catch up on bills, pay housing expenses and buy food.
The money is from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and will be distributed through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
OTDA will notify those who are eligible and issue the payments directly to the recipients’ EBT accounts.
A total of $28 million in pandemic funding has been allocated to cover these payments.