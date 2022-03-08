New York hits record-high as gas prices jump 10 cents overnight

Average gas prices in New York hit a record high of $4.36 Tuesday after spiking 10 cents overnight.
Gas has not been this expensive since 2008.
The national average is also at an all-time high of $4.17, which is up 11 cents from the day before. The previous national record-high was 4.10 in 2008, and that record was broken Monday.
Since just last week, gas prices in New York are up over 50 cents on average.
One month ago, the state average was $3.58.
With President Joe Biden banning Russian energy imports Tuesday, prices will likely continue to rise at this unprecedented rate.