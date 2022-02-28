New York launches FAST NY grant program to attract high-tech industries

MARCY, N.Y. – New York has established a new grant program to attract high-tech industries to the state and expand existing company sites statewide.
The Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts (FAST) New York grant program will allocate up to $200 million in grants to businesses that focus on manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, logistics and semiconductor projects, like Wolfspeed in Marcy.
"To be the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation, we're making historic investments in infrastructure, technology, and project delivery,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The hundreds of millions of dollars invested into the development of shovel-ready sites will help us diversify our economy and jumpstart New York's next great comeback."
At existing sites, the grant money can be used to improve water or sewer infrastructure, roads, electrical substations and power or gas lines at existing sites.
The funds will also support pre-development site planning and reviews.
Empire State Development has launched an online portal where businesses can find eligibility requirements and learn more about how to apply.
To view the online portal, click here.