New York mailing checks this month to homeowners who qualify for tax rebate credit

Some New York homeowners will be getting a check from the state in the coming weeks in the form of a tax rebate credit.
The homeowner tax rebate credit is a one-year program providing property tax relief to eligible homeowners in 2022.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance has already started mailing checks to nearly 3 million homeowners across the state.
To qualify for the rebate, the homeowner must have:
- qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption,
- had income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year and
- a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than the STAR benefit
The amount of the credit depends on where the home is located and the household income, as well as whether the homeowner receives basic or enhanced STAR.
The state expects to have most checks mailed in June. Anyone who is eligible and does not receive their check by early July can expect to get it before their school tax bill is due.
You can look up the tax rebate credit amount you qualify for by clicking here.