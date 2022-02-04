 Skip to main content
New York now largest sports betting market in US

NY Sports Betting

FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester, N.H., Dec. 30, 2019. New York state's gaming commission announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators, including Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive, have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - It’s official: New York is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets.

The Empire State blew past New Jersey in January to seize the market lead, taking over $1.6 billion worth of sports bets. That's $300 million better than the best month that New Jersey ever had.

Figures released Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show that mobile sports betting brought in $1.62 billion between its launch on Jan. 9 and the week ending Jan. 30.

In-person sports betting at four upstate casinos added close to another $15 million, bringing the monthly total to $1.64 billion.

