No end in sight for rising gas prices

The average gas price in New York is up more than 5 cents this week to about $3.72 per gallon.
That’s according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 6,000 gas stations across the state.
The cheapest regular gas in the state is $2.94 while the most expensive has hit $4.49 per gallon.
The national average also shot up 3 cents to $3.51.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says rising prices may be an ongoing trend, especially as tensions mount between Russia and Ukraine.
"With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand," said De Haan. "However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran's crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air, for the time being, we're also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine."
This time last year the average price of gas in New York was $2.68.