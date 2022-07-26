No objections to tax breaks for McCraith expansion project at public hearing

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A public hearing was held Monday to give the community a chance to ask questions or express concerns about the county providing financial assistance to McCraith Beverages for an expansion project.
The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency is considering sales tax exemptions and a reduction of real property tax for the New York Mills business, which will total nearly $400,000 in savings.
There were no objections to the tax breaks during the public hearing, which was held at the McCraith facility on Burrstone Road.
OCIDA must now vote to authorize the financial assistance but no date has yet been set for that vote.