No tax increase included in Utica mayor's budget proposal for 2023-24

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presented his $79.9 million 2023-24 budget proposal on Tuesday, avoiding a tax increase by working with other city leaders.
This is the city’s fifth consecutive year without a tax increase.
Here is Palmieri's budget breakdown:
- Police department: 38%
- Fire department: 28%
- DPW, parks, street lighting: 13%
- Other expenses: 21%
This is Palmieri's last year as mayor of Utica, having served three consecutive terms, but says over his tenure the administration has made a significant amount of economic progress.
The city has been working to improve its credit ratings and replenish its reserve fund, which was completely depleted just 12 years ago.
Palmieri says over the past several years Fitch Ratings, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings have all upgraded Utica’s credit rating.
The general fund balance has also grown to $14.1 million with a total unrestricted and available fund balance of $10.3 million.
The steady rise in sales tax revenue has also contributed to the city’s economic growth with a 26% increase year-over-year to $18.1 million over the past fiscal year.
The city is also working with a $3 million surplus, leaving the fund balance just over $2 million shy of the amount recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association.
“If you look at the last 11 years of this administration we are very conservative with our spending,” Palmieri said. “We have made cuts when we had to, and last year we projected and far exceeded what we thought would come in -- roughly $3 million more; and with everything online, I believe our sales tax will continue to be robust and the only thing we are kicking down the road is, hopefully, the next administration will continue the progress this current administration has had.”
Palmieri says the city plans to continue to invest in public safety, infrastructure, housing and the parks system this year.
The budget is due to the Utica Common Council on Feb. 20, and the councilmembers will have until March 20 to review and approve the proposal.
Read the proposal in full below: