No tax increase included in Utica's $74M budget proposal

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presented a $74 million budget proposal to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Monday.
The proposal does not include a tax increase.
The budget breaks down like this:
- Police: 38%
- Fire: 28%
- DPW, Parks, etc.: 13%
- All other expenses: 21%
The city is working with its ninth consecutive budget surplus, which is $2.6 million this year, and expanding the tax base which will increase the city’s assessment roll by $7 million.
With the money from the surplus and tax base increase, Palmieri says the city can now implement a self-insurance plan to provide health insurance to city employees instead of working through an insurance company.
“What I'm looking for is self-sustaining our city, growing our tax base, growing our sales tax. The only way you could afford sustainability is making sure you have people coming into our city, feel safe and they want to live here,” said Palmieri.
The city also used American Rescue Plan funding to support infrastructure and street paving, assist small businesses, expand childcare and provide more resources to law enforcement, among other things.
For more information on the budget, click here.