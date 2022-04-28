 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this
afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up
to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and
windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

NYC employers will have to disclose pay in job postings

  • Updated
  • 0
Jobs

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City has passed one of the nation’s most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. Such “pay transparency” laws are championed as giving applicants, particularly women and people of color, a better shot at fair pay.

But less than three weeks before New York's law is due to take effect, the City Council is expected to vote Thursday on delaying it for five months after employers waved red flags.

The law says employers with four or more workers must include a minimum and maximum salary in any job ad.

Only Colorado and New York City have such requirements, although a handful of other states and cities require disclosures at a later point in the hiring process.

Recommended for you