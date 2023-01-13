NYS collects over $9 million in first year of mobile sports wagering

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state has collected over $900 million in the first year of mobile sports betting. More than $16 billion was wagered on sports in the state since it became legal in January of 2022.
More specifically, $709.2 million in taxes on these bets were collected and an additional $200 million in licensing fees, for a grand total of $909 million in revenue.
"In just one year, New York has become a national leader in providing responsible entertainment for millions while bringing in record-shattering revenue for education, youth sports, and problem gambling prevention. I look forward to another year of delivering top-tier mobile sports wagering experiences that generate revenue to enrich the lives of New Yorkers across the state," Hochul said.
Revenue from mobile sports wagering will be distributed the following way:
- $5 million to fund sports programs for underserved youth
- $6 million to fund problem gambling education and treatment
- Remaining majority to fund education aid
The gaming commission's regulations have requirements in place for operators to prevent underage gaming, provide bettors the option to impose spending limits and share information on gambling risks as well as signs of problem gambling.
Those struggling with a gambling problem or know someone who is can call the state's free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or visit this website.