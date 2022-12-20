NYS lawmakers set to vote on $32,000 pay raise for themselves

You might be surprised to learn how 101st District Republican Assemblyman, Brian Miller, plans to vote on a $32,000 pay raise for himself and fellow state lawmakers.
"It's a no. It's definitely a no. I'm not gonna vote for this," says the Assemblyman. "How can we justify such an increase with an inflation rate of what? 8%, and people just struggling to get by, how can the state legislature vote themselves a raise of that magnitude?"
The salary increase being proposed for state legislators is more than a New Yorker earning minimum wage would make in an entire year, which is currently $27,456, and in 2023, will rise to $29,536. The proposed $32,000 raise would take state lawmakers from $110,000 annually, to $142,000, making them the highest-paid in the nation.
"This is crazy. We've got an 8% inflation rate going on. We should be voting on bail reform," says Assemblyman Miller.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joe Griffo are also against the pay raise. Sen. Peter Oberacker calls it tone deaf, at a time the people of his district are struggling to afford groceries, heat and healthcare. He, too, is a no vote. But will all the local "no" votes matter?
"I don't think they would have brought the bill out on the floor if it wasn't going to pass," says Assemblyman Miller.
Miller expects they'll vote on the proposed increase Thursday.