NYS Tax on Cigarettes Going Up Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Friday, the state tax on cigarettes goes up one dollar per pack, taking a pack from $4.35 To $5.35; the highest cigarette tax in the nation.
"It's ridiculous. It's crazy," said Bob Wheeler, a smoker, bemoaning the new tax outside Smoker's Choice in Yorkville.
The local employees of the corporate-owned smoke shops we visited couldn't be interviewed, but the signs on the doors state their position on the new tax, loud and clear.
Just as loudly fighting for the tax and applauding it, the American Cancer Society.
They say the higher tax will save lives by putting cigarettes out of reach for the youngest hands.
"We believe it's going to prevent over 14,000 youth from becoming adult smokers, long-term smokers, in the future. And this is not just speculation. We've got 30 years of data across the country, here in New York State," says Michael Davoli, senior Government Relations director of New York for the American Cancer Society Action Network. "We know that over 95 percent of adult smokers started before the age of 21."
Oneida County's Director of Public Health hopes the new tax will help smokers quit and help young people stop before they start.
In Oneida County, we're way above the state average.
"From the 2021 data, percent of the population that smoked in Oneida County was just over 20 percent and statewide it was just, it was 12 percent," says Dan Gilmore.
Wheeler has tried to quit, but it's hard. So, for now, he has no choice but to pay up, to light up.
"New York State is driving a lot of people out, with the gas taxes, your cigarette taxes, cost of everything," says Wheeler.
The new tax is on packs of cigarettes only, including packs in cartons.