Oneida County: $14 Million for Shovel-Ready Sites that 'Support Semiconductor Supply Chain Attraction'

MARCY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was in Marcy today to announce major funding that's expected "to jumpstart New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies."

$39.6 million has been awarded for seven locations under the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) grant program.

Oneida County Industrial Development Agency (Mohawk Valley EDGE) received a $14 million check presented by the governor today at SUNY Poly.

"The Marcy NanoCenter provides a fully permitted, shovel-ready greenfield site on an already established campus. An area has been reserved to build a semiconductor supply-chain campus, which is in high demand due to the established Wolfspeed fab and the recently announced Micron facility and will serve regional and on-site high-tech companies. FAST NY funding will continue to develop the site and support preparation, excavation and utility infrastructure work," the governor's release stated.

"I am pleased that Oneida County Industrial Development Agency/Mohawk Valley EDGE is receiving funding toward the Marcy Nano-Center to further develop its supply-chain campus. The local community has made a commitment, partnering with state investments, helping to make the Mohawk Valley a home for fast-growing, high-tech companies. This funding will support needed infrastructure work that will continue to support and attract high-tech manufacturing companies in our region, creating more economic opportunity,” State Senator Joseph Griffo said.

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said that this initiative embodies the Mohawk Valley's resilience and determination.

“The infusion of $14 million into the Marcy NanoCenter reflects a dedication to supporting cutting-edge technology and an environment for high-tech manufacturing companies," she said. "By investing in preparation, excavation, and utility infrastructure work, the FAST NY funding not only fortifies our physical landscape but also promotes an atmosphere for innovation, collaboration, and ultimately, job creation."

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. said that during his "tenure as County Executive, we have worked tirelessly with Mohawk Valley EDGE and New York State to transform the Marcy Nanosite from dream to reality, helping Oneida County become an epicenter for high-tech industry. We are committed to continuing those efforts by assisting EDGE to ensure the site reaches its full potential. FAST NY funding from ESD supports our on-going work to build out the Marcy Nanosite, complement Wolfspeed and the announced Micron facility and maximize economic benefit.”

First-round FAST NY awardees also include County of Monroe IDA (COMIDA), $20 million; Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC), $4.75 million; Broome County IDA/LDC (The Agency), $500,000; Onondaga County IDA, $325,000; Town of Lockport IDA, $63,750; and Village of Painted Post, $36,000.

More from the Governor "FAST NY funding through ESD awards grants for pre-development activities and infrastructure investments to develop sites that will attract many eligible industries —including high-tech manufacturing, clean-tech renewable energy, life sciences, agribusiness, optics, transportation equipment, materials processing, industrial machinery manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing. These sites can also be used for interstate distribution and logistics. Through FAST NY, ESD can award a “FAST NY Shovel-Ready Certification” for sites that meet high standards of shovel readiness, to support and enhance their marketing efforts to attract more industries," a release stated.