Oneida County 2023 budget proposal: Zero property tax levy increase for 10th year in a row

At his budget address Wednesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. touted a decade of zeros. His 2023 budget proposal carries zero property tax levy increase for the 10th year in the row.
"What the message is when we say zero on the levy, that's why we always say zero on the levy, we're not seeking more taxes from the residents. It's the same number. It's how it gets spread out," Picente said.
But, depending on the municipality, taxes for some residents could go up or down a bit. While there's no county tax levy increase, Picente explained why there was no tax cut either.
"Well, first of all, we didn't have room to do a tax cut, but even if we did a tax cut, it would require a massive cut on the levy to see everybody go down because of the equalization rates," says Picente.
Picente's $493 million dollar proposal includes $300,000 for the Utica Zoo, $800,000 for libraries, $200,000 for humane societies, $9 million for daycare, a million to continue the Opioid Task Force and $18 million for agencies that help those struggling with substance abuse.
And while the budget gives, it also takes away.
"In the process of assessing our personnel needs, we took a comprehensive look at our job titles, positions and the very makeup of our workforce. This thorough review has allowed us, in this budget, to unfund over 130 positions," Picente said.
Legislative Minority Leader Tim Julian offered his thoughts on the county executive's proposal.
"Certainly I'm encouraged by the fact that we're retiring $19 million worth of debt and we're reissuing $17 million worth of debt, which is a step in the right direction, knock that debt down, the long-term debt," he said.
There will be public hearings on the budget in Utica and Rome. The first is Oct.1 at 2 p.m. in the legislative chambers in Utica. The legislature will vote on it Nov. 9.
For more information or to review the budget proposal, click here.