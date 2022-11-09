Oneida County Board of Legislators pass $494 million budget

The Oneida County Board of Legislators approved the $494 million 2023 budget and capital plan on Wednesday.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente presented the budget last month, which does not increase the property tax levy and includes the following allocations:
- $14.2 million for mental health and suicide prevention for veterans
- $885,000 for Cornell Cooperative Extension
- $800,000 for local libraries
- $400,000 for Mohawk Valley EDGE
- $300,000 for the Utica Zoo
- $200,000 for local humane societies
The budget includes $131.9 million in sales tax revenue and $23.8 million in Oneida Nation revenue. Picente says the county is also retiring $19 million worth of debt in this year’s budget.
“With over 25 departments, five countywide elected officials and the Board of Legislators, the everyday work we do is easy to take for granted and often goes unseen by the public,” Picente said. “We tackle the problems that larger governments either refuse to address or are unable to solve, and the facts are clear. Our sound fiscal stewardship has created the means to make real investment and progress. All while protecting the long-term financial future of our taxpayers.
The six-year capital plan also allocates just shy of $140 million.
This is the 10th year in a row no property tax levy has been included in the county budget.