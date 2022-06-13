Oneida County expanding youth employment programs to offer year-round opportunities

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – Oneida County is expanding its youth employment programs to connect high school and college students with jobs and help local employers fill open positions.
The Emerging Worker Recovery Program was introduced in Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente’s State of the County address earlier this year to bolster the existing youth employment program and the College Student Corps.
The program will provide employment opportunities for teens 14 to 19 years old as well as enhanced internships for local college students, including more options to work during the school year.
The county plans to expand the number of work sites available, increase the eligibility pool and connect students with part-time jobs to give them the opportunity to work year-round.
There will also be options to help local businesses and organizations with community service projects.
“Summer jobs, internships and the other work experiences that help shape the careers of young people were disrupted the past two years and our local businesses and organizations are struggling to find and keep employees. This program will address the needs of both and help Oneida County’s workforce get back on the right track,” said Picente.
Teens in the youth employment program will work a maximum of 20 hours per week while school is in session, and generally between 60 and 100 hours throughout all of July and August.
College students interning through the county’s program will be limited to 30 hours per week. Picente says the internships will not displace existing workers.
Both the employment and internship opportunities will pay $13.20 per hour.
For more information or to apply, click here.
Businesses interested in participating in the program can also submit a request on the county website.