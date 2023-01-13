Oneida County expands tax exemption eligibility for seniors, disabled

More Oneida County residents will qualify for property tax exemptions after the Board of Legislators approved a proposal earlier this week raising the income limit.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente proposed raising the income eligibility level from $18,500 to $29,500 for those over 65 or disabled.
That means seniors and disabled people who make less than $29,500 can apply for the county's 50% property tax exemption.
The proposal was unanimously approved during the board meeting on Jan. 11.
“Our most vulnerable populations are suffering,” Picente said. “With the cost of everything continuing to rise, seniors and individuals with disabilities with limited income are struggling on a daily basis. This provides relief to more residents by increasing the income limit to qualify for the county’s 50% property tax exemption.”
To qualify, the property must be owned by the eligible person and be used as a residence.
People must apply for the enhanced property tax exemption this year, and if approved, the exemption will apply to their county tax in 2024.