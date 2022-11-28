Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday

The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week.
The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs.
The Oneida County Board of Legislators agreed to cap the tax at $3 so anything over that amount would not be subject to the county’s 4.75% sales tax.
That took about 6 or 7 cents off of the price, in addition to a roughly 16-cent decrease from the state tax cap, making gas about 20 cents cheaper over the summer.
According to AAA, the average gas prices in Oneida County were $3.81 on Monday. Going by those prices, the increase would be about 3 or 4 cents by the end of the week. However, the amount of sales tax will fluctuate along with the prices moving forward.
"There wasn't a significant difference in gas prices between the counties that didn't cap, such as Herkimer, which is our neighboring county,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “So, my guess is they're not going to see too much of a difference, but understanding that we said it was a temporary piece, and that we have to continue to run our government and make sure we keep all of our taxes at the lowest possible level, and this is a revenue stream that's needed to do that."
The state gas sales tax cap will run through the end of the year.