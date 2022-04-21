Oneida County to cap gas sales tax starting in June, coinciding with state

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Thursday to approve a cap on the county’s gas sales tax to coincide with the changes to gas tax recently passed in the state budget.
The 2022-23 state budget includes a sales tax suspension that goes into effect on June 1, which will reduce the price of gas by about 16 cents per gallon.
The county will now cap gas sales tax at $3 per gallon, suspending the 4.75% tax share on regular, mid and premium unleaded as well as diesel.
“Well, coinciding with the state with getting some relief on gas prices, I asked the board to cap our gas price tax at $3, so that anything over $3 in Oneida County is not taxed. So that would present a savings of an additional – at what gas prices are today – 6 or 7 cents per gallon,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, who recently proposed the resolution to cap the sales tax.
Depending on gas prices in June, drivers are expected to save more than 20 cents per gallon when the caps go into effect.
The county’s tax cap will remain in effect until Nov. 30, and the state’s will be in place until the end of the year.